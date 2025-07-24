1,478 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in American Water Works by 33.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 45.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.57. 84,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

