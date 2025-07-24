Q2 Earnings Forecast for Autodesk Issued By DA Davidson

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autodesk in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the software company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Autodesk’s FY2026 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADSK. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.61.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $300.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $223.03 and a 1-year high of $326.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 99 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.