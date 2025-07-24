Davis Rea LTD. Makes New Investment in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA)

Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,860,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,591.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,155,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,994 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,073,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,930,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,294 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,449,000 after purchasing an additional 824,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE PBA traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 74,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,171. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 93.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBA shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. National Bankshares upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

