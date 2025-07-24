Atria Investments Inc Has $20.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.70. 96,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,480. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

