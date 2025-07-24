Atria Investments Inc Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,649,132. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.