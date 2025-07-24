Atria Investments Inc Has $23.67 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.95. 3,547,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,613,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna set a $265.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.