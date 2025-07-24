Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.62 and traded as low as $10.42. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 1,140 shares.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $27.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

