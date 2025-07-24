Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA). In a filing disclosed on June 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Okta stock on May 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 6/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 6/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 6/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 6/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/11/2025.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.13. 287,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,226. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.82. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $127.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Okta and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $1,470,612.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,709.64. This trade represents a 69.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 6,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $554,544.27. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,354.67. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,790. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Okta by 19.6% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Okta by 5.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 12.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 7.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

