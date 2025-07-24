iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $28,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,096 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,288 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $200.59. 70,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,567. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

