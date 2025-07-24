Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.29. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 16,855 shares traded.

Innovative Designs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of -3.12.

Get Innovative Designs alerts:

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Designs had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

About Innovative Designs

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.