Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and traded as high as $10.85. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 29,280 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Down 0.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 7.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 130,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 227,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

