Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and traded as high as $10.85. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 29,280 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 7.79%.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
