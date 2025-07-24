Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,405,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.31. The company had a trading volume of 59,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,774. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.24. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $293.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

