Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.51. 1,789,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,198,048. The company has a market cap of $371.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.26. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $151.90 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.17.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

