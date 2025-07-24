XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as low as $2.10. XTI Aerospace shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 1,801,654 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of XTI Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get XTI Aerospace alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace Trading Down 3.8%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The technology company reported ($3.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. XTI Aerospace had a negative net margin of 1,323.51% and a negative return on equity of 970.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XTI Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in XTI Aerospace by 5,712.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 759,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XTI Aerospace by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 623,575 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XTI Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XTI Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XTI Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 11.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XTI Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XTI Aerospace, Inc engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XTI Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XTI Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.