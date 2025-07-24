Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 target price on Hubbell and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hubbell from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $436.93. 94,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hubbell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $299.42 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.72%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.