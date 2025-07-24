Atria Investments Inc Acquires 23,410 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 287,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $312,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

