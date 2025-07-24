Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 1.9% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.41. The stock had a trading volume of 515,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,715. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.