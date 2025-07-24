What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for Adicet Bio Q1 Earnings?

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adicet Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

ACET traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. 163,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,958. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.62. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 70,132 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

