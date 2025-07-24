Arlington Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

GBTC stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.00. 732,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,723. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $96.16. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.31.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

