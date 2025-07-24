Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 55,377 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,730,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,377 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Flex were worth $57,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Flex during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Flex by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Flex Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Flex stock traded down $3.12 on Thursday, reaching $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,146,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $3,172,797.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 71,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,566.43. The trade was a 55.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 35,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,517,297.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,269.65. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock worth $47,582,965. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

