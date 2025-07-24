Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ALK

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Alaska Air Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.83.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.61. 1,679,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,907. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.19. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $401,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,620.30. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,709.02. This represents a 26.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $554,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,649,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 249.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,638,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,598 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,277 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 943,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,063,000 after acquiring an additional 923,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

