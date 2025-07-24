Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $150,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 354,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,011. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.54%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

