Q1 Earnings Estimate for JBT Marel Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JBT Marel in a report released on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for JBT Marel’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JBT Marel’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get JBT Marel alerts:

JBT Marel Stock Performance

NYSE JBTM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,507. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.21. JBT Marel has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $139.05.

JBT Marel Dividend Announcement

JBT Marel ( NYSE:JBTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $854.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luiz Augusto Rizzolo sold 1,271 shares of JBT Marel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total transaction of $150,677.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,844.10. This trade represents a 16.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBT Marel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBTM. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at $63,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at $10,490,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at $53,515,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at $3,308,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBT Marel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBT Marel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBT Marel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.