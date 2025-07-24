Atria Investments Inc Has $18.15 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $18,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 478.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 14.8%

BATS MTUM traded up $30.96 on Thursday, hitting $239.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,496. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.87 and its 200 day moving average is $218.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

