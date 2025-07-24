Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RLI Q4 Earnings

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of RLI in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

RLI Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:RLI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,626. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35. RLI has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.67.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $562.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in RLI by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its position in RLI by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.34%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

