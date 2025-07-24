Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Raises Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises 2.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.17% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $63,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 312,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,526. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average is $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.98. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

GEHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

