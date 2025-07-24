Arlington Capital Management Inc. Has $407,000 Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,467 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DNP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.82. 148,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,282. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.