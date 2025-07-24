First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and traded as high as $5.39. First Foundation shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 634,557 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on FFWM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of First Foundation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 152,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 136,308 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in First Foundation by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 460,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 86,675 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 80,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92,212 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

