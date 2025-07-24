CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Boosted by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,110,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008,725 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up about 3.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in CSX were worth $91,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.35. 11,259,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,502,463. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.95.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
