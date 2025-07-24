Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $781,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 968,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $228,695,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $5.32 on Thursday, reaching $225.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,616. The company has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.13.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.