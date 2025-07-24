Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $5.67. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 11,087 shares.

Mesa Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 73.26%.

Mesa Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,370 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Welch Group LLC owned 0.88% of Mesa Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It holds interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

