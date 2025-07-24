Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and traded as high as $5.63. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 23,174 shares trading hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 11.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

