Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and traded as high as $5.63. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 23,174 shares trading hands.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 11.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Options Traders Are Betting Big on Oracle Stock
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Alphabet’s Breakout Quarter Signals a New Leadership Phase
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Rivian Stock Rallies as Robotaxi Buzz Builds
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.