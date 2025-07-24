Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Boosts Stake in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,097,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 730,178 shares during the period. AES comprises about 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in AES were worth $75,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $121,627,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,865,000 after buying an additional 8,027,426 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AES by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $48,327,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.82. 1,344,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,364,622. The AES Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

