iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 196.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,378 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.53. The stock had a trading volume of 429,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,495. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.69.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

