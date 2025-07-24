Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Buys 679,377 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,452,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,377 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises approximately 2.9% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.48% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $83,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 437.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.37. 2,251,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,996,620. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 45.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $105,626.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,012.78. This trade represents a 38.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

