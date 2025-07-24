Atria Investments Inc Sells 449,732 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,732 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $59.22. 242,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,682. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.