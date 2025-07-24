Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,222,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,051,807,000 after acquiring an additional 182,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,714,677,000 after buying an additional 129,071 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,550,226,000 after purchasing an additional 192,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,207,000 after purchasing an additional 368,241 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,495,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $4.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $385.18. 339,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,828. The company has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $385.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.89.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

