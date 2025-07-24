Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 7,585 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.1%

MKC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.34. 155,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $69.98 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

