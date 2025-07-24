Hamel Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $397,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 7,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Duke Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 12,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.84. The company had a trading volume of 302,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average is $116.28. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.20 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.