Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 633.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $1,475,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,759,000 after acquiring an additional 63,882 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.94. The company had a trading volume of 137,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,324. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.30. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.37 and its 200 day moving average is $164.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,240. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,731 shares of company stock worth $13,620,438. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

