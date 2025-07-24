The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 2.7% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $100.57. The stock had a trading volume of 507,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,404. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.68. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

