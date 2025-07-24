Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 450 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $4,201,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,091 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $95.58. 1,353,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,227,998. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $173.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

