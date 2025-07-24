Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.61 and traded as high as C$36.35. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$35.71, with a volume of 460,424 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Element Fleet Management to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total transaction of C$314,777.10. Also, Director Luis Manuel Enrique Tellez Kuenzler acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.58 per share, with a total value of C$135,781.10. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

