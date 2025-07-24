American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.55. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 1,533 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $16.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

