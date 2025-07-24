SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.16 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 14.46 ($0.20). SIG shares last traded at GBX 13.90 ($0.19), with a volume of 1,091,722 shares.
SIG Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £168.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93.
SIG Company Profile
We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SIG
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Alphabet’s Breakout Quarter Signals a New Leadership Phase
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Rivian Stock Rallies as Robotaxi Buzz Builds
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- These 2 Tech Stocks With 50%+ ROIC Are Built to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.