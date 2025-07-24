SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.16 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 14.46 ($0.20). SIG shares last traded at GBX 13.90 ($0.19), with a volume of 1,091,722 shares.

SIG Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £168.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93.

Get SIG alerts:

SIG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets.

We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.