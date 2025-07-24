Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.17 and traded as high as C$2.39. Lavras Gold shares last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 4,200 shares traded.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.48 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lavras Gold news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 12,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.01 per share, with a total value of C$25,728.00. Also, Director Michael Christopher Durose bought 25,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 50,300 shares of company stock valued at $96,853 over the last ninety days. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

