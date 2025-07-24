Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,534.98 ($20.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,805 ($24.52). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 1,800 ($24.46), with a volume of 1,442 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital lowered Brooks Macdonald Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.82) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Down 0.4%

About Brooks Macdonald Group

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of £291.45 million, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,662.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,536.81.

(Get Free Report)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.