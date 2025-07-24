Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,534.98 ($20.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,805 ($24.52). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 1,800 ($24.46), with a volume of 1,442 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital lowered Brooks Macdonald Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.82) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Brooks Macdonald Group
Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Down 0.4%
About Brooks Macdonald Group
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brooks Macdonald Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Alphabet’s Breakout Quarter Signals a New Leadership Phase
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Rivian Stock Rallies as Robotaxi Buzz Builds
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- These 2 Tech Stocks With 50%+ ROIC Are Built to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.