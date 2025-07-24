Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as low as C$0.23. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 64,795 shares traded.

Lucara Diamond Stock Down 4.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$77.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp is a diamond mining company engaged in the development and operations of diamond properties in Africa. Its business segment includes Karowe Mine, Corporate and other. The company earns the majority of its revenue from the Karowe Mine segment.

