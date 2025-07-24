PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.35 and traded as low as $8.28. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 86,861 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
