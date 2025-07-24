PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.35 and traded as low as $8.28. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 86,861 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFL. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 310,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 80,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.