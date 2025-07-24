Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stake Boosted by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,551.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,460.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.30. 133,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,751. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

